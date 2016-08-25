SBS Hindi

Sarees of India

SBS Hindi

Mysore Silk Saree

Mysore Silk Saree Source: Wikimedia/Kiranravikumar CC BY-SA 3.0

Published 25 August 2016 at 5:21pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
There are hundreds of types of Sarees found in India from North to South and East to West. Rajee Vissa who has a background in Indian handlooms, was a research author for the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the book "Saris: Tradition and Beyond" and currently teaches fashion design at the department of Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore tells us about some of the magnificent types of sarees worn in India.

