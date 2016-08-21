SBS Hindi

SBS EXCLUSIVE: P. V. Sindhu's Parents share their joy

SBS Hindi

P.V. Sindhu

P.V. Sindhu Source: Getty Images/Goh Chai Hin/Staff

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 August 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Olympic Silver Medalist P. V. Sindhu's parents P . V. Ramana and P. Vijaya, in an Australian exclusive, have spoken to SBS Hindi and shared their joy with us. Tune in for this exclusive interview...

Published 21 August 2016 at 3:31pm, updated 21 August 2016 at 6:11pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues