SBS Explores Identity: Identity and your Roots

Carla Zampatti

Carla Zampatti Source: Supplied

Published 17 May 2016 at 4:36pm, updated 20 May 2016 at 12:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Who are we? And where do we come from? Our series looks at this multicultural nation, and what it means to be Australian today. Unquestioned matriarch of Australian fashion, Carla Zampatti's sense of design and style is something she associates with her Italian background.

