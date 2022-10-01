SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 01 October 2022: Russia's leader proclaims annexation of Ukraine regions, but West rejects

Russia's President speaks at a concert in Moscow.jpg

Russia's President speaks at a concert in Moscow

Published 1 October 2022 at 6:25pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi bulletin: The Australian government urged to step up its response to help, after Hazara students are attacked in Kabul; Health advocates urge more resources for the public hospital system, as COVID-19 measures are further wound back; India stayed away from voting in the United Nations Security Council on resolution demanding Russia’s immediately withdrawal from Ukraine and more news.

LISTEN TO
hindi_280922_telanganaForum_batkambaFestival.mp3 image

Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.

01/10/202208:14
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Optus Breach 300922 image

As the Optus data breach threatens to trigger changes to Australia's privacy laws, calls are growing louder for big companies to have their user storage restricted. It comes, as the government calls Optus to accept the blame - and the costs.

30/09/202206:34
