SBS Hindi News 02 February 2022: Prime Minister responds to criticism over COVID-19 outbreaks in aged care facilities
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media on Wednesday. Source: AAP
Published 2 February 2022 at 7:26pm, updated 6 February 2022 at 12:52pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison has defended the government's response to omicron outbreak in the country ; Indian Air Force makes permanent place for women pilots; NFL star Tom Brady announces his retirement and more.
