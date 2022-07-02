SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 02 July 2022: Weather bureau warns New South Wales for heavy rain and flooding

Flooded scenes in Molesworth St, Lismore, NSW, Wednesday , March 30, 2022.

Flooded scenes in Molesworth St, Lismore, NSW, Wednesday , March 30, 2022. Source: AAP

Published 2 July 2022 at 5:33pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australia's Defence Force on standby as the weather bureau warns New South Wales to brace for heavy rain and flooding; Ukraine says civilians are 'clearly' being targeted as Russian missiles strike an Odesa apartment building; In India, the death toll rises after a massive landslide in Manipur and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

