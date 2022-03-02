SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 02 March 2022: Russia warns residents of Kyiv to flee ahead of attacks

SBS Hindi

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Source: AP/Serhii Nuzhnenko

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 March 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The death toll from New South Wales floods has risen to three, as the state braces for further rainfall; Russia warns residents of Kyiv to flee ahead of attacks on the capital; Russia and Belarus continue to face punishment across international sport and more news

Published 2 March 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'