SBS Hindi News 02 March 2022: Russia warns residents of Kyiv to flee ahead of attacks

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Source: AP/Serhii Nuzhnenko
Published 2 March 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: The death toll from New South Wales floods has risen to three, as the state braces for further rainfall; Russia warns residents of Kyiv to flee ahead of attacks on the capital; Russia and Belarus continue to face punishment across international sport and more news
Published 2 March 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share