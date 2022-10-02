SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 02 October 2022: Football supporters caught up in deadly stampede

Football fans at a stadium in Malang, East Java (AAP).jpg

Football fans at a stadium in Malang. East Java (AAP)

Published 2 October 2022 at 6:35pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest Hindi News bulletin: 129 dead at an Indonesian football game after police fire tear gas at the crowd; Australia to impose further sanctions on Russia following its annexation of four Ukrainian territories; India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti and more news.

hindi_280922_telanganaForum_batkambaFestival.mp3 image

Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.

01/10/202208:14
hindi_300922_drMartinAshaSociety.mp3 image

Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

30/09/202207:13
Hindi_Optus Breach 300922 image

As the Optus data breach threatens to trigger changes to Australia's privacy laws, calls are growing louder for big companies to have their user storage restricted. It comes, as the government calls Optus to accept the blame - and the costs.

30/09/202206:34
