SBS Hindi News 02 October 2022: Football supporters caught up in deadly stampede

Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.
01/10/202208:14
Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.
30/09/202207:13
As the Optus data breach threatens to trigger changes to Australia's privacy laws, calls are growing louder for big companies to have their user storage restricted. It comes, as the government calls Optus to accept the blame - and the costs.
30/09/202206:34