SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 03 October 2022: Interest rate hike debate ripe as Reserve Bank convenes meeting

SBS Hindi

RBA ECONOMICS PUBLIC HEARING

RBA governor Philip Lowe reacts during a House of Representatives economics standing committee hearing at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 16, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 October 2022 at 6:50pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi News bulletin: Interest rates are set to rise again, as the Reserve Bank prepares for its monthly board meeting; Optus announces independent external review after recent data breach; Sydney United receives show cause notice by Football Australia for fan misbehavior and more.

Published 3 October 2022 at 6:50pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_300922_dinesh-blooddonor.mp3 image

Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.

SBS Hindi

03/10/202210:42
LISTEN TO
hindi_280922_telanganaForum_batkambaFestival.mp3 image

Bathukamma Festival is a traditional Flower and colourful cultural festival of the Telangana state of India. In the Telugu language, it means ‘Mother Goddess come alive. Mr Suresh Gangireddy, the president of Melbourne Telangana Forum, speaking with SBS Hindi explained its significance and the rituals of the festival.

SBS Hindi

01/10/202208:14
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_300922_drMartinAshaSociety.mp3 image

Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

SBS Hindi

30/09/202207:13
Share

Related podcast episodes

11:42

SBS Hindi News 07 September 2022: Senators demand Philip Lowe's resignation after latest interest rates hike

11:19

SBS Hindi News 28 September 2022: Opposition Leader Peter Dutton cautiously supports government's anti-corruption legislation

12:32

SBS Hindi News 16 September 2022: People queue for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

12:18

SBS Hindi News 10 August 2022: Chinese ambassador says no room for compromise over Taiwan

Latest podcast episodes

Gandhi

India report: Tributes pour in for Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary

din2.jpg

Prolific blood donor Dinesh hopes to inspire others to 'make a difference'

Football fans at a stadium in Malang, East Java (AAP).jpg

SBS Hindi News 02 October 2022: Football supporters caught up in deadly stampede

Russia's President speaks at a concert in Moscow.jpg

SBS Hindi News 01 October 2022: Russia's leader proclaims annexation of Ukraine regions, but West rejects