SBS Hindi News 06 October 2022: Major changes planned in telecommunications laws following Optus data breach

OPTUS STOCK

Optus data breach has caused debate over changes in telecommunications laws. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI

Published 6 October 2022 at 6:44pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest Hindi News bulletin: The federal government will move to increase fraud protections following the Optus data breach; An Indian pharma company under investigation over the death of 66 children in the Gambia; Police launches a blitz ahead of Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 and more.

SBS Hindi 
Facebook 
Twitter

hindi_021022_interviewShreeramBobby_saffronGrooveWeb.mp3 image

Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.

05/10/202219:39
Hindi_Gandhi Jayanti 041022 image

Mahatma Peace Symposium 2022 is an initiative by the Saroni Roy Foundation (SRF). Listen to this podcast to find out how New South Wales Parliament celebrated the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on 28 September.

05/10/202208:58
