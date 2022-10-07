SBS Hindi News 07 October 2022: Rain and thunderstorm to continue across much of eastern Australia

LISTEN TO
Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.
05/10/202219:39
Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.
05/10/202208:03
Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.
06/10/202208:48