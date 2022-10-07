SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 07 October 2022: Rain and thunderstorm to continue across much of eastern Australia

SBS Hindi

heavy rain

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to continue across much of southern Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania Credit: Public Domain

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 7 October 2022 at 6:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: Flags flying at half-mast for the victims of Thailand's deadly childcare centre attack; Unrelenting rain in much of eastern Australia; In India, the Varanasi court to pronounce its verdict on plea seeking carbon dating of the structure in Gyanvapi Mosque-Shringar Gauri case and more news.

Published 7 October 2022 at 6:55pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
hindi_021022_interviewShreeramBobby_saffronGrooveWeb.mp3 image

Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.

SBS Hindi

05/10/202219:39
LISTEN TO
hindi_051022_interviewVicCGSushilKumarWeb.mp3 image

Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.

SBS Hindi

05/10/202208:03
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_05102022_dusserakids image

Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.

SBS Hindi

06/10/202208:48
Share

Latest podcast episodes

INDIA ECONOMY CURRENCY

India report: World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022-23

Vinod Mehra

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : विनोद मेहरा

Australia Alludu

A social media group that helps overseas students settle in Australia

blac7.jpg

Diwali 2022: Diwali flavour brightens up Blacktown mood