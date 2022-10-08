SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 08 October: Intense weather system crosses south eastern Australia

SBS Hindi

NSW WET WEATHER

Members of the public shelter from the rain under umbrellas as they walk past the Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Thursday, October 6, 2022. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: Dozens of flood warnings remain in place as wild weather continues across New South Wales; Ukraine's President says the Kremlin is preparing the Russian public for the use of nuclear weapons; In India, Indian Air Force celebrates its 90th-anniversary and more news.

Published 8 October 2022 at 6:42pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_great_minds_ep1_hilot_v1.mp3 image

हिलोट, फिलीपींस की एक प्राचीन प्रथा है। यह मैडिटेशन सांस लेने का एक सरल व्यायाम है, जिसमें आप धीरे-धीरे अपने हृदय पर केंद्रित करते हैं। आप इसे लेटे या बैठे हुये कर सकते हैं।

SBS Hindi

05/10/202212:26
LISTEN TO
hindi_021022_interviewShreeramBobby_saffronGrooveWeb.mp3 image

Siyer, an Australian singer-songwriter has worked with two-time Grammy winner, and an Australian music producer and singer-songwriter Bobby Beebob has vast experience working with maestros across the globe. The duo is racing for the nomination of this year’s Grammy Award.

SBS Hindi

05/10/202219:39
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
hindi_051022_interviewVicCGSushilKumarWeb.mp3 image

Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.

SBS Hindi

05/10/202208:03
Share

Latest podcast episodes

heavy rain

SBS Hindi News 07 October 2022: Rain and thunderstorm to continue across much of eastern Australia

INDIA ECONOMY CURRENCY

India report: World Bank cuts India's growth forecast to 6.5% for 2022-23

Vinod Mehra

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : विनोद मेहरा

Australia Alludu

A social media group that helps overseas students settle in Australia