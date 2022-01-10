SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 10 January 2022: Prime Minister Scott Morrison confident in his government's pandemic approach

SBS Hindi

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, January 10, 2022.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his department was working with state and territory authorities to "harmonise their back-to-school plans". Source: AAP

Published 10 January 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says panic buying and hoarding is leading to shortages of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests; Children aged 5 to 11 are finally eligible to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine today and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

