SBS Hindi News 10 January 2022: Prime Minister Scott Morrison confident in his government's pandemic approach
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his department was working with state and territory authorities to "harmonise their back-to-school plans". Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2022 at 5:35pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says panic buying and hoarding is leading to shortages of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests; Children aged 5 to 11 are finally eligible to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID vaccine today and more.
