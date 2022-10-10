SBS Hindi News 10 October: Australian and Indian foreign ministers meet with "deep and firm" trust

LISTEN TO
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस 10 अक्टूबर को मनाया जा रहा है। और इस महीने के पहले सप्ताह में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संगठन 'बियॉन्ड ब्लू' ने 'बिग ब्लू टेबल' नामक अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत मानसिक स्वास्थ्य जुड़े अहम मुद्दों के बारे में जन जागरूकता को बढ़ाने की पहल की गयी है।
10/10/202207:00
Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.
06/10/202208:48
Australia Alludu, a social media group that was started a few years ago, is helping new immigrants and overseas students settle into Australian life. Surender Reddy, an immigration agent who supports the group, has been interviewed by SBS Hindi in this podcast. He shares some tips for migrants, as well as what the group is up to.
07/10/202211:22