SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 10 October: Australian and Indian foreign ministers meet with "deep and firm" trust

SBS Hindi

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong (left) and India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar speak during a press conference after a bilateral meeting at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:28pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: Australian and Indian foreign ministers meet in Canberra, address press jointly; Veteran Indian politician Mulayam Singh Yadav passes away at 82; Fury in the Japanese Grand Prix after a French driver's near miss in red flag conditions and more news.

Published 10 October 2022 at 6:28pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.

LISTEN TO
Mental.mp3 image

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस 10 अक्टूबर को मनाया जा रहा है। और इस महीने के पहले सप्ताह में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संगठन 'बियॉन्ड ब्लू' ने 'बिग ब्लू टेबल' नामक अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत मानसिक स्वास्थ्य जुड़े अहम मुद्दों के बारे में जन जागरूकता को बढ़ाने की पहल की गयी है।

SBS Hindi

10/10/202207:00
LISTEN TO
hindi_05102022_dusserakids image

Dussehra festival returned to Australia after two years of social distancing and restrictions as the Indian community celebrated the auspicious festival with family and friends.

SBS Hindi

06/10/202208:48
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Australia Alludu image

Australia Alludu, a social media group that was started a few years ago, is helping new immigrants and overseas students settle into Australian life. Surender Reddy, an immigration agent who supports the group, has been interviewed by SBS Hindi in this podcast. He shares some tips for migrants, as well as what the group is up to.

SBS Hindi

07/10/202211:22
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Antidepressants research

मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस: मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर जागरूकता फैलाने की और अधिक ज़रूरत

India South Africa Cricket

India report : India defeats South Africa in the second ODI cricket match

Australian Federal Budget

SBS Hindi News 09 October 2022: Tax cuts chat takes centre stage

Bushfires

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की आपातकालीन चेतावनियाँ और आग के खतरे की रेटिंग क्या है और आपको कैसी कार्यवाई करनी चाहिये?