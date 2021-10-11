SBS Hindi

SBS HINDI News 11 October 2021: Victoria makes mRNA COVID-19 vaccines available for all ages

A health care worker prepares a Pfizer vaccine in the pharmacy of the Heidelberg Repatriation Hospital vaccination hub in Melbourne

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be able to be administered to children aged five to 11 from 10 January next year. Source: AAP

Published 11 October 2021 at 5:43pm
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW reopens with a word of caution from the Premier; New South Wales recorded 496 new locally acquired cases and eight deaths and more.

