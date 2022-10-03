SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 11 October 2022: 'Significant' rainfall warnings in Victoria for the coming days

SBS Hindi

flood VICTORIA

A car is seen submerged in flood in Traralgon, Victoria, Thursday, June 10, 2021. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:08pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest Hindi bulletin: 'Significant' rainfall to drench Victoria in the coming days, with fears of flash flooding; Russia vents its fury over Ukraine in the United Nations; In India, the Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav is being cremated today and more news.

Published 11 October 2022 at 6:08pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi 
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
hindi_300922_dinesh-blooddonor.mp3 image

Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.

SBS Hindi

03/10/202210:42
LISTEN TO
hindi_051022_settlementGuideEmergencyWarningsWeb.mp3 image

ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा देश है जो अत्यधिक मौसम संबंधी खतरों से ग्रस्त है। अब एक नया राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मानकीकृत फायर डेंजर रेटिंग सिस्टम और एक आपातकालीन चेतावनी प्रणाली है जो समुदायों और आपातकालीन एजेंसियों के लिये जोखिमों को समझने, तैयार करने और विभिन्न खतरनाक घटनाओं पर कार्यवाही करने में मदद करती है। तो यहाँ जानिये कि गंभीरता के स्तर का क्या अर्थ है और आपको हर उस स्थिती में क्या करना चाहिए।

SBS Hindi

08/10/202211:09
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
Hindi_Elder Abuse 041022 image

According to recent figures, one in six elderly Australians have been abused in the past year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded the problem. Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, a new video campaign targets offenders urging them to focus on the results of their actions.

SBS Hindi

07/10/202204:44
Share

Latest podcast episodes

indoor1.jpg

'Winning World Cup would start the frenzy and bring sponsors': Indian indoor cricket captain

PENNY WONG INDIA BILATERAL MEETING

SBS Hindi News 10 October: Australian and Indian foreign ministers meet with "deep and firm" trust

Antidepressants research

मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस: मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर जागरूकता फैलाने की और अधिक ज़रूरत

India South Africa Cricket

India report : India defeats South Africa in the second ODI cricket match