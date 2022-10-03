SBS Hindi News 11 October 2022: 'Significant' rainfall warnings in Victoria for the coming days

LISTEN TO
Dinesh Sharma visited a blood donation camp for the first time as an international student in 2007. Since then, he has donated blood almost 170 times.
SBS Hindi
03/10/202210:42
LISTEN TO
ऑस्ट्रेलिया एक ऐसा देश है जो अत्यधिक मौसम संबंधी खतरों से ग्रस्त है। अब एक नया राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर मानकीकृत फायर डेंजर रेटिंग सिस्टम और एक आपातकालीन चेतावनी प्रणाली है जो समुदायों और आपातकालीन एजेंसियों के लिये जोखिमों को समझने, तैयार करने और विभिन्न खतरनाक घटनाओं पर कार्यवाही करने में मदद करती है। तो यहाँ जानिये कि गंभीरता के स्तर का क्या अर्थ है और आपको हर उस स्थिती में क्या करना चाहिए।
SBS Hindi
08/10/202211:09
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
According to recent figures, one in six elderly Australians have been abused in the past year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only compounded the problem. Coinciding with the International Day of Older Persons, a new video campaign targets offenders urging them to focus on the results of their actions.
SBS Hindi
07/10/202204:44