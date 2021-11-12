SBS Hindi News 12 November 2021: PM Scott Morrison defends AUKUS deal, rejects claims about lying

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: PM Scott Morrison defends the AUKUS deal after denying claims about lying in public office; Tributes flow for entertainment legend Bert Newton; New South Wales politicians’ debate over the voluntary assisted dying bill; Australia defeats Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup final and more.
Published 12 November 2021 at 7:09pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
