SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 12 November 2021: PM Scott Morrison defends AUKUS deal, rejects claims about lying

SBS Hindi

india

Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 November 2021 at 7:09pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: PM Scott Morrison defends the AUKUS deal after denying claims about lying in public office; Tributes flow for entertainment legend Bert Newton; New South Wales politicians’ debate over the voluntary assisted dying bill; Australia defeats Pakistan to enter T20 World Cup final and more.

Published 12 November 2021 at 7:09pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

‘It’s in my genes’: Melbourne teenager chasing her cricket dreams



READ MORE

'Big relief': After Covishield, Australia approves India's Covaxin for travel purposes



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing