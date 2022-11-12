SBS Hindi News 12 November 2022: Cruise ship COVID infected passengers instructed not to use public transport
Carnival Cruises Australia President Marguerite Fitzgerald Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 12 November 2022 at 6:54pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest Hindi bulletin: A new policing partnership to fight cyber crime; COVID positive cruise ship passengers told not to take public transport in Sydney; Australia into the Rugby World Cup final after defeating their old rivals New Zealand and more news.
Published 12 November 2022 at 6:54pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share