SBS Hindi News 12 October: Attorney-General promises a powerful integrity watchdog

MARK DREYFUS PRESS CLUB

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus at the National Press Club in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 October 2022 at 6:35pm, updated an hour ago at 6:38pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Australian Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus outlined Labor's proposed National Anti-corruption Commission in his address to the national press Club; IMF downgrades India's fiscal growth projections; Indian cricketer Mehar Chhayakar banned from the game for 14 years over allegations of match-fixing and more news.

On 10 October, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra and met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. During his visit, the visiting minister emphasised that the two nations can work together more closely on various issues.

12/10/202208:26
With the Indoor Cricket World Cup underway in Melbourne, Indian team captain Girish Gopal believes the team needs a tournament win to capture the attention of millions of cricket fans - just like the outdoor cricket team did in 1983.

11/10/202207:20
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस 10 अक्टूबर को मनाया जा रहा है। और इस महीने के पहले सप्ताह में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संगठन 'बियॉन्ड ब्लू' ने 'बिग ब्लू टेबल' नामक अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत मानसिक स्वास्थ्य जुड़े अहम मुद्दों के बारे में जन जागरूकता को बढ़ाने की पहल की गयी है।

10/10/202207:00
India report: Indian PM says his government carried out 'surgery' to change Gujarat's old system

India and Australia discuss establishing additional consulates and mobility of professionals

SBS Hindi News 11 October 2022: 'Significant' rainfall warnings in Victoria for the coming days

'Winning World Cup would start the frenzy and bring sponsors': Indian indoor cricket captain