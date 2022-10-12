SBS Hindi News 12 October: Attorney-General promises a powerful integrity watchdog

LISTEN TO
On 10 October, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Canberra and met his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. During his visit, the visiting minister emphasised that the two nations can work together more closely on various issues.
SBS Hindi
12/10/202208:26
With the Indoor Cricket World Cup underway in Melbourne, Indian team captain Girish Gopal believes the team needs a tournament win to capture the attention of millions of cricket fans - just like the outdoor cricket team did in 1983.
SBS Hindi
11/10/202207:20
ऑस्ट्रेलिया में मेन्टल हेल्थ दिवस 10 अक्टूबर को मनाया जा रहा है। और इस महीने के पहले सप्ताह में मानसिक स्वास्थ्य संगठन 'बियॉन्ड ब्लू' ने 'बिग ब्लू टेबल' नामक अभियान की शुरुआत की है। इस अभियान के अंतर्गत मानसिक स्वास्थ्य जुड़े अहम मुद्दों के बारे में जन जागरूकता को बढ़ाने की पहल की गयी है।
SBS Hindi
10/10/202207:00