SBS Hindi News 12 September 2022: Government promises extra sitting days to make up for Parliament suspension

Governor-General David Hurley greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Governor-General David Hurley (C) greets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the proclamation ceremony of King Charles III. Credit: Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images

Published 12 September 2022 at 6:15pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
In this Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defends the decision to cancel parliamentary sitting to mourn the queen's death; Small businesses raise concern over the economic impact of the upcoming public holiday; Spanish tennis champion Carlos Alcaraz secures the title of 2022 US Open and more.

After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
