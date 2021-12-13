SBS Hindi News 13 December 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
India's Harnaaz Sandhu crowned Miss Universe 2021 at 70th Miss Universe pageant in Eilat, Israel on Monday. Source: ANI
Published 13 December 2021 at 5:30pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Australia allows international students, skilled migrants and other eligible visa holders to return from 15 December; Queensland opens borders for vaccinated Australians; India bags Miss Universe title after 21 years and more.



