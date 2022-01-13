Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 13 January 2022:Victorian Premier extends quarantine exemptions to more industries
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says $245.6 million has been allocated to fund the two-year pilot of a paid sick leave scheme for casual and insecure workers. Source: AAP Image/Luis Ascui
Published 13 January 2022 at 7:14pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Victoria announces more quarantine exemptions for a range of critical industries; New South Wales records 92,264 COVID-19 cases including a backlog of positive rapid antigen tests results; Tickets to the Australian Open paused at 50 per cent capacity and more.
