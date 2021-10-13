SBS HINDI News 13 October 2021: With 13 deaths, Victoria records its deadliest day of the latest outbreak

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS HINDI News 13 October 2021: With 13 deaths, Victoria records its deadliest day of the latest outbreakPlay11:59SBS HindiOther ways to listen Healthcare worker is seen working at a drive-through Covid19 testing facility in Melbourne. Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (21.98MB)Published 13 October 2021 at 5:49pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW on track to reach 80 percent fully vaccinated by this weekend; Hundreds of exposure locations listed in the ACT and more.Published 13 October 2021 at 5:49pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREVictoria readies 'staged and safe' plan to bring back international studentsAdvertisementREAD MOREReactivated India-Australia adoption program sees first family adopt Indian child in Northern TerritoryREAD MORETurning pain into purpose: One man’s story of living with OCD and helping save livesShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह