SBS HINDI News 13 October 2021: With 13 deaths, Victoria records its deadliest day of the latest outbreak

Victoria COVID-19 cases

Healthcare worker is seen working at a drive-through Covid19 testing facility in Melbourne. Source: AAP

Published 13 October 2021 at 5:49pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: NSW on track to reach 80 percent fully vaccinated by this weekend; Hundreds of exposure locations listed in the ACT and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

