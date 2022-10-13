SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 13 October: Severe weather warnings issued for parts of New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania

VIC WET WEATHER

People observe flood water and a partly-submerged car in Ascot, a northern suburb of Bendigo in Victoria, Thursday, October 13, 2022. With a severe weather warning, Victoria is on alert for heavy rains and flooding. (AAP Image/Jam Ross) Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Severe weather warnings as search underway for a man missing in floodwaters in western New South Wales; Victoria introduces Australia's first free, statewide public invitro fertilisation [I-V-F] service; In sport, USA beat India by 8-0 in FIFA under 17 World cup and more

Survey reveals younger women have experienced mental health issues

India and Australia discuss establishing additional consulates and mobility of professionals

