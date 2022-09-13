SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 13 September 2022: Tributes continue for respected Indigenous elder Uncle Jack Charles

stolene generations

Uncle Jack Charles was an Aboriginal Australian stage and screen actor, musician, activist, and elder. Source: AAP

Published 13 September 2022 at 6:18pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this Hindi bulletin: Aboriginal elder Uncle Jack Charles passes away at 79; Prime Minister supports an extension of paid pandemic leave; King Charles III prepares for his first official visit to Northern Ireland and more.

Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”

11/09/202212:19
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.

12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

12/09/202207:55
SBS Hindi News 12 September 2022: Government promises extra sitting days to make up for Parliament suspension

India report: India mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

Fashion show aims to celebrate diversity and multiculturalism

Remembering Queen Elizabeth II: 'Meeting her is the most treasured memory I have'