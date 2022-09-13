SBS Hindi News 13 September 2022: Tributes continue for respected Indigenous elder Uncle Jack Charles

LISTEN TO
Within hours of Queen Elizabeth the Second's death, questions around the future of the Monarchy and the Commonwealth it presides over, are already being posed. The Australian Republic Movement released a statement on Friday morning stating “Queen Elizabeth respected the self-determination of the Australian people.”
SBS Hindi
11/09/202212:19
Shwetambra Barar Tandon says she was one of five Indian Australians who met Queen Elizabeth II in 2006 in Sydney. In an interview with SBS Hindi, Ms Tandon shared her personal experience of meeting the Queen.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202206:17
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202207:55