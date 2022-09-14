SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 14 September 2022: Pandemic leave payments extended for indefinite period

SBS Hindi

ANTHONY ALBANESE SYDNEY PRESSER

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announces extension of emergency pay for workers with COVID in Australia while isolation measures are required. Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 September 2022 at 6:05pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS

Prime minister Albanese confirms extension of paid pandemic leaves for indefinite period; Mourners expected to wait up to 35 hours to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth; Socceroos prepares for a crucial World Cup audition with seven fresh faces and more.

Published 14 September 2022 at 6:05pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
Source: SBS
Tune into
SBS Hindi  
at 5 pm every day and follow us on
Facebook 
and
Twitter.


LISTEN TO
Hindi_140922_mint.mp3 image

The portrait of Queen Elizabeth the Second has always been an integral part of Australian currency. But from next year... new coins will display King Charles the Third's face.

SBS Hindi

14/09/202204:33
LISTEN TO
hindi_13922_DrSonu.mp3 image

Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.

SBS Hindi

14/09/202211:01
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
HINDI_Diversity Fest 120922 image

The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.

SBS Hindi

12/09/202207:55
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The 2022 International Booker Prize Ceremony

'हिन्दी दिवस पर भाषा का जश्न मनाए और सम्मान दें': बुकर पुरस्कार विजेता गीतांजलि श्री

Hindi Diwas 1_ Harmohan Walia.jpeg

हिन्दी दिवस 2022: ऑस्ट्रेलिया में हिन्दी के प्रचार में प्रवासी भारतीयों की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण

BJP launches Nabanna Abhiyan in Kolkata

India report: Protest march in east India erupts into clashes between BJP workers and police

Coins in production at the Royal Mint (SBS).jpg

Australian coins will have a new face but when?