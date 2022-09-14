SBS Hindi News 14 September 2022: Pandemic leave payments extended for indefinite period

LISTEN TO
The portrait of Queen Elizabeth the Second has always been an integral part of Australian currency. But from next year... new coins will display King Charles the Third's face.
SBS Hindi
14/09/202204:33
LISTEN TO
Dr Sonu Bhaskar has been announced as the inaugural winner of the Australian Global Talent Award given by Advance.org, a Sydney-based non-profit organisation which recognises the contribution of talented migrants for supporting Australia’s future-facing economic recovery and growth.
SBS Hindi
14/09/202211:01
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
The Haute Multicultural Fashion Show aims to integrate migrant designers into the mainstream Australian fashion industry. Recently, the Australian- Indian Sports Educational and Cultural Society (AISECS) hosted a runway show at the Billich gallery in Sydney which featured designers from India, Bangladesh, Italy, Croatia, Palestine, Jordan, New Zealand and Australia.
SBS Hindi
12/09/202207:55