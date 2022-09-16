SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 16 September 2022: People queue for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

SBS Hindi

Britain Royals Queue

People queue to pay their respects to late Queen Elizabeth II who's body is lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Source: AP / Petr David Josek/AP/AAP Image

Published 16 September 2022 at 6:11pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
In this latest Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese leaves for Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Pakistan floods affect over 33 million people; New Zealand retains Bledisloe Cup after a controversial finish and more.

hindi_150922_WHO-covid.mp3 image

World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.

16/09/202205:51
hindi_080922_NSW-migration.mp3 image

After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.

12/09/202206:24
Hindi_La Nina 150922 image

According to Australia's weather bureau, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing another La Nina event, which could contribute to higher rainfall this summer. This podcast will explain what La Nina is and why it matters.

16/09/202205:29
