SBS Hindi News 16 September 2022: People queue for hours to see the late Queen Elizabeth as she lies in state

World Health Organisation has declared that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is in sight. However, it has also urged countries to continue fighting the virus. Some have viewed the announcement as positive, but others, including the Australian Medical Association (AMA), are concerned that the pandemic is far from over with health systems still struggling.
16/09/202205:51
After recently being allocated just over 12,000 visa slots for its skilled migration program in 2022-23, the New South Wales government has released new visa conditions and included employment requirements for applicants of Subclass 190 and 491 visas.
12/09/202206:24
According to Australia's weather bureau, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing another La Nina event, which could contribute to higher rainfall this summer. This podcast will explain what La Nina is and why it matters.
16/09/202205:29