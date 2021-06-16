SBS Hindi News 16th June 2021: Victoria announces an easing of its COVID-19 restrictions

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 16th June 2021: Victoria announces an easing of its COVID-19 restrictionsPlay11:27SBS HindiOther ways to listen Victoria'da belli kurallar dahilinde tam kapanma sona erdi. Source: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (20.97MB)Published 16 June 2021 at 6:29pmSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: India announce 15-man squad, no spots for Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal; India witnesses 85% decline in new COVID cases and more.Published 16 June 2021 at 6:29pmSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MORENow, Australian citizens, permanent residents have more reasons to travel to IndiaAdvertisementREAD MOREBig fat Indian weddings get lean under Australia’s COVID restrictionsREAD MOREFinally, international students may now return to Australia. Here’s howShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह