SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 16th June 2021: Victoria announces an easing of its COVID-19 restrictions

SBS Hindi

COVID disaster payments for individuals and businesses affected by lockdown.

Victoria'da belli kurallar dahilinde tam kapanma sona erdi. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 June 2021 at 6:29pm
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: India announce 15-man squad, no spots for Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal; India witnesses 85% decline in new COVID cases and more.

Published 16 June 2021 at 6:29pm
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Now, Australian citizens, permanent residents have more reasons to travel to India

Advertisement


READ MORE

Big fat Indian weddings get lean under Australia’s COVID restrictions



READ MORE

Finally, international students may now return to Australia. Here’s how



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure

APTOPIX Britain Politics

India report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politics

Australian Visa

SBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing

NEW MPS FIRST DAY CANBERRA

मुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह