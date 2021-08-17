SBS Hindi News 17 August 2021 : Afghans in Australia not required to go back home while security situation remains dire
U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul Source: AAP
Published 17 August 2021 at 7:34pm
In this latest SBS Hindi News Bulletin: The Australian federal government announces a temporary moratorium on Afghan nationals from being deported when their visas expire; NSW records another 452 local coronavirus infections; India wins the second test against England with 151 runs and more
