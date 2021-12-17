Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 17 December 2021: With a figure of 2213, NSW records the highest daily COVID-19 cases
Source: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
Published 17 December 2021 at 6:42pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: The Queensland government mandates face masks in essential retailers and on public transport; In the second test of the Ashes, Australia is all set to score a big first inning score against England and more.
