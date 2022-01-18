Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 18 January 2022: Hefty fines over false reporting of positive rapid antigen test results
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Health Brad Hazzard at a press conference in Sydney, Monday, January 17, 2022. Source: AAP Image/Brendon Thorne
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Victoria declares a code brown for hospitals in response to severe staff shortages; New South Wales imposes penalties for those reporting false COVID-19 home test results; In cricket, Usman Khawaja thanks his teammates for their gesture of inclusion during Ashes victory celebrations and more.
