SBS Hindi News 18th June 2021: Masks are to be mandatory on Sydney public transport

Commuters wearing face masks leave Wynyard Station in Sydney

Commuters wearing face masks leave Wynyard Station in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 18 June 2021 at 5:46pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Masks mandatory on public transport in New South Wales, after another COVID-19 case reported in Sydney; A new Medicare item for people over 50 to get their coronavirus vaccinations; India reports under 800K active cases of Covid-19 after 73 Days and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

