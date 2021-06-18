SBS Hindi News 18th June 2021: Masks are to be mandatory on Sydney public transport

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top.
Published 18 June 2021 at 5:46pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Masks mandatory on public transport in New South Wales, after another COVID-19 case reported in Sydney; A new Medicare item for people over 50 to get their coronavirus vaccinations; India reports under 800K active cases of Covid-19 after 73 Days and more news.
