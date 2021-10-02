SBS Hindi News 2 October 2021: Victoria sets a new record with 1,488 local COVID-19 cases

Published 2 October 2021 at 5:52pm, updated 2 October 2021 at 5:58pm
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: A leadership contest in New South Wales to find a replacement for Gladys Berejiklian; A US drug maker claims its new COVID-19 pill cuts the risk of death by half; India is celebrating birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri and more.
Published 2 October 2021 at 5:52pm, updated 2 October 2021 at 5:58pm
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.