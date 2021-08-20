SBS Hindi News 20 August 2021: Lockdown in Greater Sydney extended till end of September

SBS HindiOther ways to listen SBS Hindi News 20 August 2021: Lockdown in Greater Sydney extended till end of SeptemberPlay10:28SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: NSW PoliceGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.2MB)Published 20 August 2021 at 5:36pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBS In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: Contact tracing underway in Victoria for one case in Shepparton; South Australia eases its border restrictions and more.Published 20 August 2021 at 5:36pmPresented by Vikas awanaSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREInternational students’ return depends on Australia’s vaccination rate: Federal governmentAdvertisementREAD MOREGovernment offers 400 m to businesses in Victoria, Indian community calls it ‘drop in the ocean’READ MORETasmania opens doors for skilled migrants, thousands of places up for grabsShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह