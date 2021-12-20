SBS Hindi News 20 December 2021:Hospital admissions up in New South Wales with 2,501 new COVID-19 cases

SBS Hindi

Published 20 December 2021 at 7:16pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet says people should wear face masks indoors; Queensland registers 59 COVID-19 infections and more.

