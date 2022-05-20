SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 20 May 2022: Australia confirms first monkeypox cases in returned travellers

SBS Hindi

A skin lesion caused by the monkeypox virus

A skin lesion caused by the monkeypox virus Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 May 2022 at 5:34pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison denies a national security cabinet leak, as Julia Gillard makes a rare campaign appearance alongside Anthony Albanese; Australia's first probable cases of monkeypox detected in Victoria and New South Wales; India's Nikhat Zareen won Gold Medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships in Turkey and more news.

Published 20 May 2022 at 5:34pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

'We are committed to a fairer visa processing system': Labor MP Julian Hill



READ MORE

Liberal candidate Vivek Singha hopes to transform long-held Labor seat of McMahon



READ MORE

Meet the Indian Australian Greens candidates vowing to bring change to Labor-held seats



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'