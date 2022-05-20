SBS Hindi News 20 May 2022: Australia confirms first monkeypox cases in returned travellers

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister Scott Morrison denies a national security cabinet leak, as Julia Gillard makes a rare campaign appearance alongside Anthony Albanese; Australia's first probable cases of monkeypox detected in Victoria and New South Wales; India's Nikhat Zareen won Gold Medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships in Turkey and more news.
Published 20 May 2022 at 5:34pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
