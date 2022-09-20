SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 20 September 2022: Treasurer Jim Chalmers issues a warning ahead of the federal budget

SBS Hindi

Trade

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks to the media at Griffith University in Logan. Source: AAP / (AAP Image/Jono Searle)

Published 20 September 2022 at 7:23pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: Labor warns people not to expect anything spectacular from their government's first federal budget; Treasurer Jim Chalmers promises to soften the blow when petrol prices rise next week; In sports, the Indian Women's cricket team beats England by seven wickets in the first ODI and more.

LISTEN TO
HINDI_UN ASSEMBLY 200922.mp3 image

As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.

SBS Hindi

20/09/202208:03

LISTEN TO
Hindi_Comdy Racism image

It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

SBS Hindi

19/09/202204:31
LISTEN TO
Hindi in Australia! image

A Hindi conference was organized on 17th September in Sydney. The Indian Literary and Art Society of Australia Inc along with Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, with the support of Consulate General of India organized this Conference. Hindi lovers and people from various fields who work in areas related to Hindi in Australia were at this event. We were there too. Tune in for more...

SBS Hindi

18/09/201609:49
Share

