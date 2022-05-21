SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 21 May 2022: Australia voted to elect next government

SBS Hindi

Federal Election 2022

Federal Election 2022 Source: Getty Images/Veronaa

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 May 2022 at 6:16pm, updated 21 May 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese make their final election pitche; Russia's defence ministry says it's now in control of the Azovstal steelworks and more news

Published 21 May 2022 at 6:16pm, updated 21 May 2022 at 6:21pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Advertisement
READ MORE

'We are committed to a fairer visa processing system': Labor MP Julian Hill



READ MORE

Liberal candidate Vivek Singha hopes to transform long-held Labor seat of McMahon



READ MORE

Meet the Indian Australian Greens candidates vowing to bring change to Labor-held seats



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'