SBS Hindi News 21 September 2022: Independent panel to investigate alleged racism targeting First Nations players

AFL HAWKS JUSTIN REEVES PRESSER

Hawthorn Vice president Peter Nankivell (left) and Hawthorn CEO Justin Reeves address media during a press conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Source: AAP / JOEL CARRETT/AAPIMAGE

Published 21 September 2022 at 6:20pm
Presented by Priyanka Hatwalne
In this bulletin: Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan leaves his post after claims of racism; Tiwi Islander wins landmark case about major gas project in north-west of Darwin; Socceroos prepare to play against All Whites for the first time since 2011 and more.

As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.

20/09/202208:03
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

19/09/202204:31
It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.

19/09/202207:06
