SBS Hindi News 21 September 2022: Independent panel to investigate alleged racism targeting First Nations players

LISTEN TO
As the 2022 UN General Assembly opens in New York, climate change, human rights, freedom of the press, rising food costs, and mass displacement and dislocation are top of the agenda. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the 2022 U-N General Assembly by emphasising the importance of promoting and executing the Sustainable Development Goals outlined in 2015.
SBS Hindi
20/09/202208:03
LISTEN TO
It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.
SBS Hindi
19/09/202204:31
Advertisement
LISTEN TO
It will be the biggest event staged in Britain since World War II when Queen Elizabeth II's funeral begins in London tonight. The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already arrived in London and has met with King Charles III.
SBS Hindi
19/09/202207:06