SBS Hindi News 22 May 2022: Anthony Albanese says Australia has new priorities ahead of this week's QUAD meeting in Tokyo

The prime minister elect Anthony Albanese gave a victory speech in inner west Sydney. Source: SBS

Published 22 May 2022 at 6:42pm, updated 22 May 2022 at 6:47pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Labor leader Anthony Albanese to become the 31st Prime Minister of Australia; Scott Morrison to step down as leader of the Liberal Party and more

Published 22 May 2022 at 6:42pm, updated 22 May 2022 at 6:47pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.