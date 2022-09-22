SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 22 September 2022: Millions of Optus customers' data compromised in massive cyber attack

OPTUS STOCK

General view of an Optus store in Sydney, Optus customers' private information could be compromised after a cyber attack hit the phone and internet provider. (AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi) Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE

Published 22 September 2022 at 7:26pm, updated 2 hours ago at 7:49pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS

In this bulletin: A cyber-attack hits phone and internet provider Optus; The Queen's memorial service meets with protests from Indigenous groups and anti-monarchists; And in sport, Hawthorn's Chris Fagan denies any wrongdoing in the A-F-L's racism scandal and more.

Hindi_La Nina 150922 image

According to Australia's weather bureau, the Pacific Ocean is experiencing another La Nina event, which could contribute to higher rainfall this summer. This podcast will explain what La Nina is and why it matters.

SBS Hindi

16/09/202205:29
Hindi_Comdy Racism image

It is unfortunate that people of diverse backgrounds are often subjected to racist jokes. However, a group of performers in Sydney will turn the tables - and use humour to challenge common ethnic stereotypes. This live show, 'Racist Immigrants', will be part of Sydney's Fringe Festival, which is back after a three-year break due to the pandemic.

SBS Hindi

19/09/202204:31
hindi_170922_frontierWars_feature.mp3 image

Australia pauses twice a year to honour the 100,000 men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice, while fighting in overseas wars. But, there is no similar reflection for the tens of thousands of First Nations people and white settlers who died here on Australian soil during what's known as the Frontier Wars. Indigenous educators say that needs to change.

SBS Hindi

17/09/202205:43





Share

