SBS Hindi News 23 October 2021: Melbourne marks its first weekend out of lockdown

In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: More than two thousand new Australian COVID-19 cases reported as Victorians enjoy more eased restrictions; Calls for a film set safety review as a Hollywood film star speaks out over a US shooting tragedy; Indian home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and more news.
Published 23 October 2021 at 6:31pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.