SBS Hindi News 23 October 2021: Melbourne marks its first weekend out of lockdown

Customers are seen at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Saturday, October 23, 2021

Customers are seen at the Queen Victoria Market in Melbourne, Saturday, October 23, 2021 Source: AAP

Published 23 October 2021 at 6:31pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: More than two thousand new Australian COVID-19 cases reported as Victorians enjoy more eased restrictions; Calls for a film set safety review as a Hollywood film star speaks out over a US shooting tragedy; Indian home minister Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and more news.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

