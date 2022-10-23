SBS Hindi News 23 October 2022: PM indicates special considerations for disasters in the upcoming budget
SES personnel help a family leaving their home in Shepparton, Victoria. Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
Published 23 October 2022 at 6:33pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:14am
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest Hindi bulletin: PM Anthony Albanese has indicated special funding for disaster relief as floods continue to rage across the Eastern Coast; In India, ISRO launches its heaviest yet rocket in space; India and Pakistan face off each other in a high tension match in the Twenty-20 World Cup and more.
