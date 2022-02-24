SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 24 February 2022: Russia declares ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine

Wladimir Putin

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert Source: AAP

Published 24 February 2022 at 7:13pm, updated 25 February 2022 at 1:22pm
By Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Heightened Russian aggression causes fear of invasion in Ukraine; Hundreds of Australian jobs in jeopardy as construction company ProBuild on the verge of collapse; In sports, India’s three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka begins and more news.

