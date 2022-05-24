SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 24 May 2022: Australia to host the next Quad meeting

Source: AAP Image/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images

Published 24 May 2022 at 6:44pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister confirms Australia's emissions target plans for the Pacific at Tokyo's Quad meet; Vote count continues with some seats too close to call for Labor majority in the House of Representatives; New South Wales could soon offer free flu vaccines and more.

