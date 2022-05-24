SBS Hindi News 24 May 2022: Australia to host the next Quad meeting

Published 24 May 2022 at 6:44pm, updated 24 May 2022 at 7:28pm
Presented by Preeti Jabbal
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Prime Minister confirms Australia's emissions target plans for the Pacific at Tokyo's Quad meet; Vote count continues with some seats too close to call for Labor majority in the House of Representatives; New South Wales could soon offer free flu vaccines and more.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi and English by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.