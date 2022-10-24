SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 24 October 2022: Woman goes missing in floodwaters in New South Wales

NSW FLOODS

Flooding is seen in South Lismore, NSW, Monday, October 24, 2022. Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE

Published 24 October 2022 at 4:30pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
In this latest Hindi bulletin: A woman is believed to have been swept away after her car entered floodwaters; In India, Cyclone Sitrang affects six out of eight northeastern states of India; PM Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian Cricket team on their win against Pakistan in Melbourne and more.

What is Diwali and how do Australian communities celebrate it?

From gold coins to 'gulabaroons': Diwali sparks shift in Australia's gift industry


