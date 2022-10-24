SBS Hindi News 24 October 2022: Woman goes missing in floodwaters in New South Wales

Flooding is seen in South Lismore, NSW, Monday, October 24, 2022. Source: AAP / JASON OBRIEN/AAPIMAGE
Published 24 October 2022 at 4:30pm
Presented by Vrishali Jain
Source: SBS
In this latest Hindi bulletin: A woman is believed to have been swept away after her car entered floodwaters; In India, Cyclone Sitrang affects six out of eight northeastern states of India; PM Narendra Modi congratulates the Indian Cricket team on their win against Pakistan in Melbourne and more.
