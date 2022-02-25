SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 25 February 2022: Worldwide protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Protesters near the Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania

Protesters near the Russian Embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania

Published 25 February 2022 at 6:43pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi bulletin: Australia joins its western allies in enacting further sanctions against Russia; Russian soldiers said to be holding staff hostage at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant amid a rising death toll in Ukraine; Backlash over the Russian invasion spills over into the sporting community and more news

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

