SBS Hindi News 25th June 2021: Four Sydney areas are ordered into lockdown

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant speak to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, June 25, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins)

Published 25 June 2021 at 6:45pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 22 new COVID-19 cases as four Sydney areas are ordered into lockdown; Purpose-built quarantine facilities recommended to replace the hotel system in several major cities; Rejecting the comments by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the nuclear deterrent, India reiterated its stand on bilateral ties with Pakistan; and more news.

