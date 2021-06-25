SBS Hindi News 25th June 2021: Four Sydney areas are ordered into lockdown

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and NSW Chief Medical Officer Dr Kerry Chant speak to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Friday, June 25, 2021. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins)
Published 25 June 2021 at 6:45pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi News bulletin of Australia and India: New South Wales records 22 new COVID-19 cases as four Sydney areas are ordered into lockdown; Purpose-built quarantine facilities recommended to replace the hotel system in several major cities; Rejecting the comments by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on the nuclear deterrent, India reiterated its stand on bilateral ties with Pakistan; and more news.
