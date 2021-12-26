Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
SBS Hindi News 26 December 2021: With a jump in hospitalisation, NSW records 6,394 new Covid-19 cases
Shoppers walk in Sydney's CBD on 24 December. Source: Getty
Published 26 December 2021 at 6:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Record online spending expected for Boxing Day Sales as some people opt to avoid potential super spreader gatherings; Queensland Health says three-quarters of COVID-19 patients in Queensland in the last two weeks have been under the age of 35 and more.
