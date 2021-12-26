SBS Hindi

SBS Hindi News 26 December 2021: With a jump in hospitalisation, NSW records 6,394 new Covid-19 cases

Shoppers walk in Sydney's CBD on 24 December.

Shoppers walk in Sydney's CBD on 24 December.

Published 26 December 2021 at 6:11pm
Presented by Vikas awana
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin: Record online spending expected for Boxing Day Sales as some people opt to avoid potential super spreader gatherings; Queensland Health says three-quarters of COVID-19 patients in Queensland in the last two weeks have been under the age of 35 and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

