SBS Hindi News 26 November 2021: Pat Cummins appointed as Australia’s Test cricket captain

Australia's Pat Cummins (R) steps in as the new Australian team captain

Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Published 26 November 2021 at 7:07pm
By Preeti Jabbal
In this latest SBS Hindi news bulletin of Australia and India: Defence Minister Peter Dutton denies allegations of warmongering and ramping up rhetoric against China; Prime Minister Scott Morrison defends his outburst against the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption; Pat Cummins steps in as Australian Test cricket captain as Tim Payne takes a leave of absence from the game and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

